Lanny Don Crowe
Owensboro - On Friday morning, December 20, 2019, Lanny Don Crowe, loving husband and father, passed away at age 73 at Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Lanny was born on October 9, 1946 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Ivan Curtis Crowe and Aldena Eunice Keown. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1966. On April 14, 1986 he married Telina Ann Davis in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Lanny had a passion for baseball, horse racing, University of Kentucky basketball, and Red Devil football. For over a decade, he contributed to the lives of many young athletes as a baseball coach for several local little leagues and travel teams including the 18U Owensboro Oilers Travel Team. He was known for his colorful jokes, constant tidiness, and infectious dance moves.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jonathan Lane Crowe.
He is survived by his wife, Telina Crowe, and their children Justin Crowe (Victoria), Jessica Glover (Nathan), Jacob Crowe; as well as his daughter Jennifer Brey (Robert Wettstain) and his sons Jason Crowe (Heather) and Jordan Johnson. His grandchildren Wilson Brey, Jarrett Brey (Emilee), Brooke Wettstain; Casey Crowe, Niyah Crowe; Keaton Alexander, Briley Glover, Branson Glover. His great-grandchildren Aubrey Brey and Addison Brey. His sister Shirlyn Carr (Gary), aunts Linda Hamilton and Jeanette Lambert, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home located at 519 Locust Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019