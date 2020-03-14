|
Laquata Neeley
Greensburg - Mrs. Laquata Ann Neeley, Age 74, of Greensburg, Kentucky formerly of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on March 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church (8404 Pennsylvania Run Rd, Louisville, Kentucky, 40228) with burial to follow in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (4895 N. Preston at Brooks Rd. Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165) and on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Full obituary can be seen on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020