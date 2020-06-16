Larey S. Eubank



Sun City Center, FL - Larey S. Eubank, formerly of Louisville, died Sunday at his home in Sun City Center, Florida. He was 85.



Larey loved to travel. He visited all 50 states and most of the provinces of Canada in his lifetime, even taking a short trip above the Arctic Circle, and he said he stopped counting how many other countries he had been to when he got to 35. He and his wife, Joyce Eubank, spent many vacations traveling throughout Europe, northern Africa and Central America.



He loved cars, especially Corvettes, and horses, and the family had a horse farm in Barren County for several years where the residents included one of the first grandfoals of Secretariat. He also loved seeing wildlife and would spend hours on the deck or the lanai of his homes after he retired watching chipmunks, squirrels, alligators and sandhill cranes.



Larey was born on March 27, 1935, in Monroe County, Kentucky, the only surviving child of Lawrence and Gaynell Smith Eubank. The family moved to Louisville before he started school.



He graduated from Male High School in Louisville at the age of 16 and attended Western Kentucky University before graduating from the University of Louisville.



He married the former Joyce Brooks on Dec. 16, 1955, at Parkland Baptist Church, and they lived in Louisville until 2014, when they moved to Sun City Center. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center, and he was a charter member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church in Louisville.



Larey had many jobs over his career with companies including Reynolds Aluminum, Cal Connell Cadillac and the Clark County Board of Education. He owned Lovin' Blooms florist for three years, and he put his wanderlust to work for several years by driving a truck before returning to office work. He retired in 2000 as the plant manager at the former Kentucky Industries for the Blind, now New Vision Enterprises.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Gayle Eubank, of York, Pennsylvania; and a large extended family, including his cousin, Dr. Rachel Burger, and her husband, Bill Burger, of Harlan, Kentucky; sisters-in-law Betty Ridge, of Tampa, Florida, and Mary Ellen Scott, of Cincinnati; and many nieces and nephews, including Matt and Mary Ann Ridge and Alan and Lana Ridge, of Louisville, and Mark and Lisa Ridge, of Terra Ceia, Florida.



There will be no services. Southern Funeral Care and Cremation Services, Riverview, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.









