Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Brooks - Mr. Laron L. Nunn, age 86, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019. Mr. Nunn was born on October 8, 1932 in Hart County, KY to the late Otis and Pauline (Jaggers) Nunn. Mr. Nunn retired from Ford Motor Company after 24 years of service. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and the Board of Adjustment in Bullitt County. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Joan (Weatherholt) Nunn; children, Kevin Nunn, Michael Nunn (Donna) and Joni (Nunn) Collins (Chad); grandchildren, Shannon, Kyle, Ashton, Peyton and Grant; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bayly and Evvie; and sisters, Audra Robinson and Joyce Wingham.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm and Friday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
