Larry Anthony "Little Tony" Vincent, Sr.
Louisville - Vincent, Larry Anthony Sr., "Little Tony", 24, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Survivors include his mother and step father, Bonnie and Paul Spalding; his father, James Anthony Newton, Sr.(Robin); his girlfriend, Victory Reynolds; three children; two sisters; four brothers and his grandma, Edna Vincent.
Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:30 p.m., J.B. Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11am-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019