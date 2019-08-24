Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Louisville - Vincent, Larry Anthony Sr., "Little Tony", 24, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Survivors include his mother and step father, Bonnie and Paul Spalding; his father, James Anthony Newton, Sr.(Robin); his girlfriend, Victory Reynolds; three children; two sisters; four brothers and his grandma, Edna Vincent.

Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:30 p.m., J.B. Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11am-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
