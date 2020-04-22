|
|
Larry Bennett
Corydon - Corydon
Larry W. Bennett, 59, passed away Tuesday morning at Clark Memorial Hospital after a battle with liver disease. He was born in Louisville, KY on September 27, 1960, the son of the late Floyd (Bud) and Betty Engleman Bennett. He was an independent insurance agent and the Secretary/Treasurer of Bennett & Bennett Insurance Inc. for 38 years. Additionally, he was a realtor and financial services professional. Larry was a graduate of Hanover College ('82) and a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon, Board Chair of Main Street, Corydon; member of the Harrison County Hospital Foundation Board; Harrison County Tourism and Convention Bureau; Kiwanis Club of Corydon; Metro United Way Campaign Co-Chair for Harrison County in 1995 and Rotary Club of Corydon. He received the Leadership Harrison County Servant Leader Award in 2016. Larry was an avid golfer and organized numerous golf tournaments. He was involved with Old Capital Golf Tournament for decades and helped to organize the Harrison County Hospital Foundation Tournament from its inception, never missing a year playing in it. Larry was the founder of the Fourth of July Fireworks held annually at Old Capital Golf Course and has raised thousands of dollars for many organizations in Southern Indiana. Larry had a loyal passion for Harrison County and helped to make it a special place to live, work and play. He will be missed by so many but has left a positive legacy and was a true example of servant leadership.
Larry is preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Mo.
He is survived by his Mother; Daughter, Rachel Dunaway (Brandon); Sister, Pamela Bennett Martin (David); Brother, Mark Bennett (David); Grandchildren, Addison, Henley and Braycen; Nephews, Brent Martin (Stacy), Douglas Martin (Liz), Benjamin, Louie and Henry Martin.
The funeral and visitation will be private due to current restrictions concerning COVID 19, however, the family would like to invite you to listen to the funeral ceremony from the safety and comfort of your car in the parking lot of Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon as we air it on 106.7 FM. Following the funeral ceremony, the family will step outside to acknowledge visitors as we dismiss vehicles from the lot. Please show your love and support safely and REMAIN in your vehicles for the duration of the service out of respect for the family, yourself, and the community.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to any of the following: The Harrison County Hospital Foundation, 1141 Hospital Drive NW, Corydon, IN 47112; Mainstreet Corydon, Inc., 111 W. Walnut Street, Corydon, IN 47112 or the Harrison County Community Foundation-Bennett Family Endowment, P.O. Box 279, Corydon, IN 47112
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020