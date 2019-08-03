Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville - Larry Burkhalter, 75, passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born in Galesburg, IL. on August 20, 1943. He joined the United States Army in 1960 when he was 17 years old and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a long haul truck driver for 43 years and was the owner and operator of Burkhalter Trucking Inc. and leased to Landstar Trucking, Mercer Transportation, and many other companies. He enjoyed reading, traveling, and had a passion for history. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and UK fan. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by Rocco and Mack, his beloved dogs.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Burkhalter.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 35 years, Linda Burkhalter; his children, DeAnn Price (Brad), Robyn Burkhalter, Roy Burkhalter (Carol); step-daughters, Jean Bock (Jeff), Jennifer Pulliam (Abe Smith), Patricia Melián (Omar); 10 grandchildren; 5 great granddaughters; and a host of many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A service to celebrate Larry's life will take place at 10 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3-8pm.

The family would like to give special thanks to CBC Group for their loving care for Larry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's honor to the Baptist Health Foundation for the great care and compassion they showed to Larry in his final days at the Palliative Care Unit or the International Myeloma Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
