|
|
Larry C. Rogers
Louisville - Larry C. Rogers, 71, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019.
Larry was born on June 22, 1947 in Louisville, KY to Evelyn and Carl Rogers. He is survived by his children, Cyndi (John) and Jeff, 4 grandchildren, Justin, Madison, Cameron and Mason and 2 great-grandchildren, Ace and Karmin, his sisters Mary (Mike) and Joyce and his brother Jimmy and many nieces and nephews.
In 1966, Larry joined the United States Army and was assigned to Fort Eustis in Virginia. In 1975 he joined the Jefferson County Police Department where he served and retired after 22 years on the force. After retirement, he moved to the beach and became a Floridian.
Larry loved watching Kentucky basketball and football. As a Floridian, he enjoyed watching the Rays as well. He shared his interest of the origin of words and clever sayings with everyone. He could solve crossword puzzles like a pro and seemed to know a little bit about everything. His favorite class in college was a meteorology class taught by Tom Wills and he loved providing you the weather forecast for your area, most times before you even knew yourself.
He will be greatly missed by everyone he touched with his daily telephone calls and frequent deliveries of Amazon items that he just knew you would need at some point.
Arrangements have been provided by Veterans Funeral Care in Largo, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019