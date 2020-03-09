|
|
Larry D. Bishop
Taylorsville - Larry Dewayne Bishop, 60, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was retired from LG&E.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Bishop; parents, R.D. and Ada Best Bishop; and sister, Glenda Giles (Bobby).
He is survived by his children, Kristina Long (Mason), Jessica Schulte (T.J.) and Jacob Bishop (Jamie); grandchildren, Gwyneth, Evelyn and Vivian Schulte and Lucas Bishop; and siblings, Gary Bishop (Dorothy) and Brenda Ludwick (Berk).
His funeral is 10am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Bardstown City Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020