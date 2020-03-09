Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Larry D. Bishop

Larry D. Bishop Obituary
Larry D. Bishop

Taylorsville - Larry Dewayne Bishop, 60, died Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was retired from LG&E.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Bishop; parents, R.D. and Ada Best Bishop; and sister, Glenda Giles (Bobby).

He is survived by his children, Kristina Long (Mason), Jessica Schulte (T.J.) and Jacob Bishop (Jamie); grandchildren, Gwyneth, Evelyn and Vivian Schulte and Lucas Bishop; and siblings, Gary Bishop (Dorothy) and Brenda Ludwick (Berk).

His funeral is 10am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Bardstown City Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
