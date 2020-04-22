|
|
Larry D. Caffee
Louisville - 81, went to be with the Lord April 21, 2020.
"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."
He was a member at Shively Baptist Church for 36 years, where he served as an honorary deacon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Morrison Caffee; 10 siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Caffee; daughters, Sherry Lynn Caffee and Cindy Jo Caffee; brother, Bobby Jo Caffee (Doris); sister, Jewel Parker (Sammy); grandson, Brandon Scott Caffee (Kelly); great-granchildren, Caleb Caffee and Audrey Caffee; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Essex Nursing Home for all their love and care.
"His lord said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.'"
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shively Baptist Church.
Due to the pandemic all services will be private to adhere to the governor's ruling on public gatherings. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020