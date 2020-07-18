1/
Larry David Beanblossom
Larry David Beanblossom

New Albany - Larry David Beanblossom, 83, died Friday, July 17, 2020. He was retired from Independent Container and Independent Container II.

Survivors include his daughters, Michele Lynn Beanblossom and Shannon G. White (Chuck).

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.

Visitation will be from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
