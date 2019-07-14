Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
Resources
Larry Haag
Larry David "Hodie" Haag

Larry David "Hodie" Haag


1943 - 2019
Larry David "Hodie" Haag Obituary
Larry David "Hodie" Haag

Louisville - Larry David "Hodie" Haag, 75, of Louisville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Larry was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and was the owner of Best of Louisville Upholstering.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles Haag SR and Cleona McConnell.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sharon Jean Haag; five children, Alysia Robey (William), Karen Garner, Larry "David" Haag JR., Brad Haag and Brian Haag; a sister, Mary Lazzel; two brothers, Allen Haag and Lonnie Haag; six grandchildren, Addison & Austin Robey, Kari & Bobby Garner, Lukas Haag, Brody Haag; two great grandchildren, Tristan & Tyler Davis.

A memorial Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. are handling arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
