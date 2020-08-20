1/1
Larry Dee "Doughboy" Cooke Jr.
1978 - 2020
Louisville - Larry Dee "Doughboy" Cooke Jr.- Larry Dee, 42, died August 16, 2020 unexpectedly in an unfortunate motorcycle accident. He was born June 13, 1978, in El Paso, Texas. The son of Larry Cooke Sr (Crystal), and Rosie Cooke Verrett. Larry took pride in being a son, father and business owner of Cooke Trucking Company. He leaves behind a fiancé, 4 children, 1 grandchild, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church 3540 Garland Ave Louisville KY 40211 with a service of remembrance from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Until we meet again, you will be greatly missed.

Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
