Larry Dee Gardner
Larry Dee Gardner

Louisville - 63, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was a member of Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, and a crew leader with MSD.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Gardner; children Tiffany Williams, Dianassia Snoddy, Shannel Osborne andDyonna Singleton; parents, Lawrence Thompson and Emma Frye (Johnny); grandchildren, Breon London, Jasmine Osborne, Brea Smith, Jayla Sheckles, Daniel Singelton and Ian Woods EL; bonus daughter, Billie Osborne; siblings, Felicia Gayle Holmes, Jerry Gardner (Tammi) and Angela Johnson; sister in law, Donna Hardin (Carl); mother in law, Shirley Thurman, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-9pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 840 So 26th St.,Funeral :11am Monday, July 13, 2020 at the church, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Online condolences: www.adporters.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
JUL
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
