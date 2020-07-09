Larry Dee Gardner
Louisville - 63, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was a member of Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, and a crew leader with MSD.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Gardner; children Tiffany Williams, Dianassia Snoddy, Shannel Osborne andDyonna Singleton; parents, Lawrence Thompson and Emma Frye (Johnny); grandchildren, Breon London, Jasmine Osborne, Brea Smith, Jayla Sheckles, Daniel Singelton and Ian Woods EL; bonus daughter, Billie Osborne; siblings, Felicia Gayle Holmes, Jerry Gardner (Tammi) and Angela Johnson; sister in law, Donna Hardin (Carl); mother in law, Shirley Thurman, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-9pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 840 So 26th St.,Funeral :11am Monday, July 13, 2020 at the church, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Online condolences: www.adporters.com