Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Larry Duncan

Larry Duncan Obituary
Larry Duncan

Taylorsville - Larry Stephen Duncan, 68, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

He was a musician and member of the Lone Wolf Band, Remember When and The Crusiers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginna Duncan; father, Eugene Duncan; mother, Faye Minyard; and siblings, Gary Duncan, Jim Minyard and Jeff Minyard.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca Richardson (Paul) and Stephen Duncan; grandchildren, Gabe Richardson, Christopher Duncan and Brihanna Duncan. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Brenda Howell; niece, April Adwell; and friend, Chris O'Neil, all of whom helped care for him during his final days.

His funeral is 3pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 12pm Friday until the time of the service. A graveside committal service is 10am Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Park. Those attending this service should meet just inside the front gate at 9:45am
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
