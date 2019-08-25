Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry Dunn Williams


1938 - 2019
Larry Dunn Williams Obituary
Larry Dunn Williams, 80, Shepherdsville, Kentucky went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday August 22, 2019 at his home.

Larry was born in LaRue County on December 14, 1938 to the late Jessie Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams.

He worked with the family on their dairy farm until he left to serve in the Army for 3 years. He retired from General Electric after 22 years and operated Kentuckiana Monuments for 34 years. Larry loved the farm that he was raised on in Larue County and was an avid John Deere fan. He had a huge heart for animals and adopted several dogs over the years, the last of which was his beloved Jumper. He spoke often of how blessed he was to have a great family and so many friends and good neighbors. He thought the world of them and all the care they showed him.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Lyman and J.C. Williams. He is survived by two brothers, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgenville, and Lewis Williams of Buffalo, three sisters, Juanita Sprowls of Hodgenville, Imogene Williams of Lexington, and Jeanetta (Bob) Green of Springfield, IL. And several nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services for Larry Dunn Williams will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Rev. Steve Campbell officiating, with burial to follow in Union Christian Church Cemetery in Hodgenville, with full military honors.

Visitation for Larry D. Williams will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
