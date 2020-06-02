Larry E. Winston
Louisville - 66, passed away on May 28, 2020. He is survive by his children Lawrence Winston, Troy Slemmons, and Steve Winston (Brooklyn); siblings, Donna Black and Freddie Winston; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. (adhering to capacity guidelines) at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.