Louisville - 66, passed away on May 28, 2020. He is survive by his children Lawrence Winston, Troy Slemmons, and Steve Winston (Brooklyn); siblings, Donna Black and Freddie Winston; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. (adhering to capacity guidelines) at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
JUN
4
Funeral
01:00 PM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
