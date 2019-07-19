Services
Fern Creek Christian Church
9419 Seatonville Rd
Louisville, KY 40291
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Christian Church, Community Room
Larry Forest Casey Obituary
Larry Forest Casey

Louisville - Larry Forest Casey, 73, Passed peacefully while surrounded by his family on Friday, July 12th.

Son of the late Malcolm and Margaret Casey, he was a devoted husband to the late Bonnie Sue Casey; wonderful father to Lorie (Scott) Hafling and Stephen (Melanie) Casey; loving Papaw to Logan, Lindsey, Isabella, Gracie, Margaret, Phoenix, and Addison; doting "Dog Dad" to Casey; precious friend to many, including his lifelong hunting brother, Jack Wright. He retired from Bluegrass Cooperage after 35 years of faithful service. Many thanks for the compassionate care he received from the team at Jewish Hospital Neuro ICU! A Celebration of Life will be held at Fern Creek Christian Church, Community Room on Saturday, July 20 from 5-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019
