Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1787 Klerner Lane
New Albany, IN
Larry G. Wernert


1944 - 2019
Larry G. Wernert Obituary
Larry G. Wernert

Ramsey, IN - Larry Gene Wernert, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Larry was born December 12, 1944 at Hancock Chapel, Indiana to the late Arthur and Viola Davis Wernert. He was an Independent Contractor in Residential Construction. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany, Indiana and active member of Gideons International where he was serving as the Indiana State Chaplain.

Also, preceding him in death were his brothers, Dwight and Lawrence Wernert, sister, Geneva Jones.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis A. Wernert of Ramsey, IN; sons, Larry Wernert of Prescott Valley, AZ., Matthew Wernert of Ramsey, IN.; daughters, MaDonna Jones (Scott) of Ramsey, IN., Cindy Fleace of Ramsey, IN, Rebecca Craig (Ronnie) of Ramsey, IN; 9 Grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Wernert (Pat) of Ramsey, IN., Merle Wernert (Licia) of New Albany, IN. & Mark Wernert (Gayle) of Palmyra, IN., brother-in-law, Jack Jones of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Susie Wernert of Corydon, IN.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, IN with burial in Saint Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Lanesville, IN

Visitation 2 to 8 PM Monday and 8:30 to 10 AM Tuesday at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 444, Corydon, IN 47112.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
