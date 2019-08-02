|
|
Larry George Ernst
Louisville - Larry George Ernst "Uncle Larry", 67 of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on July 31st, 2019
Larry was a graduate of Trinity High School and had retired from Meijer as a stock manager. Those that knew Larry would tell you he would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He loved playing cards and watching movies.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Ernst and brother Dennis Ernst. Larry is survived by brothers Robert Ernst (Sherry) and Ronald Ernst (Lita) along with many nieces and nephews whom loved him very much.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman &Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road Saturday, August 3rd from 1 to 5pm with the funeral service immediately following. He will be privately laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to his parents.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019