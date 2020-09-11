Larry Gilbert Bolls
Elizabethtown - Larry Gilbert Bolls, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky passed into his Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
He was born May 29, 1938 in Franklin, Simpson County, Kentucky to Mattielee Barrow Bolls and Henry Gilbert Bolls.
Larry was a civilian employee of the United States Department of Defense for 48.5 years. His assignments included various organizations at Fort Knox, Kentucky: Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, Headquarters, Department of the Army, The Pentagon, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, The Pentagon. His last assignment was as the Director of Resource Management and Logistics, United States Army Armor Center and School, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dotty" Coyle Bolls.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Allen Bolls and fiance Vicki Lynn Krause; his sister, Patricia Kay (Robert) Fouts; a granddaughter, Cari Slenker; two great grandchildren, Makayla Lyttle and Izabella Lyttle; three nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Linda Ann Nichols.
Larry married Dorothy Hill Coyle on June 3, 1967. He was a Christian and a member of the Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Eastview, Kentucky. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Carter, Pastor of the Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens, Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and continues after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
