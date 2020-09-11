1/
Larry Gilbert Bolls
Larry Gilbert Bolls

Elizabethtown - Larry Gilbert Bolls, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky passed into his Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was born May 29, 1938 in Franklin, Simpson County, Kentucky to Mattielee Barrow Bolls and Henry Gilbert Bolls.

Larry was a civilian employee of the United States Department of Defense for 48.5 years. His assignments included various organizations at Fort Knox, Kentucky: Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, Headquarters, Department of the Army, The Pentagon, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, The Pentagon. His last assignment was as the Director of Resource Management and Logistics, United States Army Armor Center and School, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dotty" Coyle Bolls.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Allen Bolls and fiance Vicki Lynn Krause; his sister, Patricia Kay (Robert) Fouts; a granddaughter, Cari Slenker; two great grandchildren, Makayla Lyttle and Izabella Lyttle; three nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Linda Ann Nichols.

Larry married Dorothy Hill Coyle on June 3, 1967. He was a Christian and a member of the Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Eastview, Kentucky. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Carter, Pastor of the Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens, Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and continues after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
September 11, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Bolls. Thank you for your service to this country.
Sherry Crose, Executive Director
Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
