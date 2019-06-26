Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Larry Hume Obituary
Larry Hume Obituary
Larry Hume

Georgetown - Larry A. Hume, 66, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. The son of the late Wallace Lee and Billie Jean (Hayes) Hume, Larry was born May 5, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and retired from LG&E. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife,Velma Jean Hume; and daughter, Tina Gettelfinger.

Survivors include his daughters, Angel Hume, Lorena Gettelfinger, and Jessica Wilson; brothers, Allen, Michael, and Keith Hume; and sister, Cindy Petty.

Visitation will be 2 pm ~ 8 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany. His Funeral Service will be 10 am Thursday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private entombment to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019
