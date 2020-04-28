|
Larry J. Bostock
Floyds Knobs - Larry Joseph Bostock, 76, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Larry was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church. He was laughter, plaid shirts, and "extry" lemons. He was rare coins and wheat pennies and the champion of Checkers and extra fudgy brownies.
He was born on February 10, 1944 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Marion Bostock, Sr. and Doris (Hasenstab) Bostock Williams. Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his siblings, Marion Bostock, Jr., Midge Scribner, Beatrice Sinex, Robert Bostock, Marvin Bostock, Sr., and Norbert "Nobby" Bostock.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Thelma (Kruer) Bostock; children, Greg (Marleen) Bostock, Donna (Dang Daugherty) Poff, and Kelly (Brian Smith) Klein; brother, Morton Dale (Kathy) Bostock; grandchildren, Clayton, Hannah (Malachi), Billy, Anthony, Katelyn, and Olivia; and great-grandchild, Ryder.
Visitation and Service will be kept private. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Larry's memory be made to St. Mary of the Knobs Church or the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020