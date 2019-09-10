Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
(812) 951-2131
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lanesville, KY
Larry J. Gerth


1937 - 2019
Larry J. Gerth Obituary
Larry J. Gerth

Lanesville, IN - Larry J. Gerth, 82, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Corydon, IN. He was born in Georgetown, IN on March 15, 1937, the son of John and Angela Jaggers Gerth. He enjoyed driving a school bus and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. He is survived by his brother, Leroy J. Gerth (Susan) and his sister, Phyllis Combs, both of Lanesville, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at 11 AM Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Wednesday and 9-10 AM Thursday at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lanesville. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
