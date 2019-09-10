|
|
Larry J. Gerth
Lanesville, IN - Larry J. Gerth, 82, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Corydon, IN. He was born in Georgetown, IN on March 15, 1937, the son of John and Angela Jaggers Gerth. He enjoyed driving a school bus and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. He is survived by his brother, Leroy J. Gerth (Susan) and his sister, Phyllis Combs, both of Lanesville, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at 11 AM Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Wednesday and 9-10 AM Thursday at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lanesville. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019