Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Linton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Linton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry J. Linton Obituary
Larry J Linton

Louisville - Larry J. Linton,

age 71, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an Airman. During his lifetime, he worked numerous jobs, but his last employment was with Pure distribution where he was known as "Juice Man." Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charlie.

He is survived by his son, Shane Linton (Ami), daughter, Shannon Buggy (Edward), sister Linda Faust (Fred), sister Judy Eberenz (Wayne), brother Alan Linton (Marian), Sister Dana Hulcha (Beth). Grandchildren Ryan, Logan, Drew, Owen, Brooke and Riley.

Larry chose cremation. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2-8 P.M at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home 7710 Dixie Hwy. A life celebration mass will be Saturday, at 10:00 A.M January 18, 2020, at St Peter the Apostle Catholic church 5431 Johnsontown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -