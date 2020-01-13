|
|
Larry J Linton
Louisville - Larry J. Linton,
age 71, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an Airman. During his lifetime, he worked numerous jobs, but his last employment was with Pure distribution where he was known as "Juice Man." Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charlie.
He is survived by his son, Shane Linton (Ami), daughter, Shannon Buggy (Edward), sister Linda Faust (Fred), sister Judy Eberenz (Wayne), brother Alan Linton (Marian), Sister Dana Hulcha (Beth). Grandchildren Ryan, Logan, Drew, Owen, Brooke and Riley.
Larry chose cremation. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2-8 P.M at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home 7710 Dixie Hwy. A life celebration mass will be Saturday, at 10:00 A.M January 18, 2020, at St Peter the Apostle Catholic church 5431 Johnsontown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020