Larry J. McKinney
Pewee Valley - Larry J. McKinney, 70 of Pewee Valley, Ky passed away October 10th, 2019.
He was born January 23rd, 1949 to the late Harlan and Minnie McKinney. He was a member of the UAW and worked in the Heavy Stamping at Budweiser. He served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ella. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Dana Evans and Nicole McKinney; son, Ryan McKinney; mother of his children, Mary Ann McKinney; sisters, Linda, Peggy, Sue, JoElen and Ruth Ann; 3 grandchildren, Baylee, Coty and Savannah and 2 great grandchildren, Brody and Finley.
Cremation was chosen. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the McKinney family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019