Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
Larry Joe Slates Obituary
Larry Joe Slates

Louisville - 70, "aka" Mr. Pepper of Pepper Shaker's Restaurant, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Ollie D. and Willie Mae Slates.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Slates; children, Tammarra Slates, Steven Dion Slates (Stephanie), Kevin Joe Slates and Tracey La'Stell Slates; siblings, Lou Alice Hawkins, Helen Kidd, Annie Laura Bardwell, Charlie and Richard Slates, Ruby Walker; grandchildren, Morgan, Sydney, Peyton, Landon.

Visitation: 9-11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ, 2315 W. Broadway, with funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
