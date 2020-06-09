Or Copy this URL to Share

Mc Clanahan, Larry L. 70, passed away May 24th 2020. Larry loved life and his family. He is survived by his son Everett Lee McClanahan, daughter Laurie English, brother Ray Bohanon, sister Patsy McClanahan, preceded in death by parents Curtis McClanahan and Ann E. Bohanon, brothers Gene Bohanon, Roy Bohannon, Terry McClanahan, sisters Shirley (Sims) Vierling, Wanda (Triplett) White. He will be missed by many additional family members. Cremation requested no family service.









