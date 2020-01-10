|
Larry Martin Adams
Alligator Point, FL - Larry Martin Adams, 79, of Alligator Point, Florida returned to his Heavenly Father on January 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born on May 21, 1940 to parents Edward & Frankie Adams. He moved to Alligator Point 6 years ago. Larry was a Christian and lived 43 years sober, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where he counseled many and traveled the United States as a conference speaker, helping countless people with their sobriety; a mentor and sponsor to individuals and touched many lives by the grace of God.
He was predeceased in death by his wife Barbara Jean Adams and his son David Martin Adams.
Survivors include daughters Janet Adams Fernette and husband Eric & Sherry Adams Richardson and husband Brian, sister Debbie Dries and husband Ernie, brother Tommy Adams and 7 grandchildren Jeffrey, Kyle, Craig, Erica, Jessica, Brian & Steven.
An Expression of Love Memorial Service will be in Louisville, Kentucky, and the date will be posted soon. Please check back for update.
Contributions may be made to Waysidechristianmission.org
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Harvey Young Chapel is assisting the family. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020