Services
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Martin Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Martin Adams Obituary
Larry Martin Adams

Alligator Point, FL - Larry Martin Adams, 79, of Alligator Point, Florida returned to his Heavenly Father on January 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born on May 21, 1940 to parents Edward & Frankie Adams. He moved to Alligator Point 6 years ago. Larry was a Christian and lived 43 years sober, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where he counseled many and traveled the United States as a conference speaker, helping countless people with their sobriety; a mentor and sponsor to individuals and touched many lives by the grace of God.

He was predeceased in death by his wife Barbara Jean Adams and his son David Martin Adams.

Survivors include daughters Janet Adams Fernette and husband Eric & Sherry Adams Richardson and husband Brian, sister Debbie Dries and husband Ernie, brother Tommy Adams and 7 grandchildren Jeffrey, Kyle, Craig, Erica, Jessica, Brian & Steven.

An Expression of Love Memorial Service will be in Louisville, Kentucky, and the date will be posted soon. Please check back for update.

Contributions may be made to Waysidechristianmission.org

Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Harvey Young Chapel is assisting the family. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -