Larry McCallon
Louisville - Larry Dale McCallon was born March 12, 1941 and died August 14, 2019.
He received a Bachelors Degree with a double major in Industrial Arts and Math and a Masters Degree in K-12 Administration from Murray State University.
He taught 30 years at Southern High School, was an Elder at Okolona Christian Church and member of Southeast Chrisitian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Christie; sons, Mark and Jonathan (Dustye); daughter, Melissa Schlaegel (Tim); and grandchildren, Ethan, Aubrey, Maci, Luci and Molly McCallon and Isabelle, Hunter and Delaney Schlaegel.
His funeral is 6pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 1pm Saturday until the time of the service. Graveside service is 1pm CST Sunday at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to GRRAND, P.O.Box 6132, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019