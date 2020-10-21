Larry Ray Johnson
Louisville - Larry Ray Johnson, age 66 of Pendleton, Kentucky was born October 26, 1953 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Larry was an active teenage Christian at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church serving as a lay witness and Methodist youth Fellowship (MYF) leader. After their marriage, he and wife Dee Dee became members of Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, where they served as MYF leaders, taught Sunday School, and ran the Watkins ballfield and softball leagues. Larry was always giving of his heart and sharing his faith with everyone. During high school he helped his family raise tobacco and attended vocational school, and became an HVAC technician. Following high school he worked as a maintenance mechanic at Central State Hospital and then the 800 Building in Louisville. He became the HVAC teacher and Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) advisor for the Oldham County Vocational Center. He was a lifetime member of VICA, now called SkillsUSA Kentucky. He loved teaching the students how to become career ready and how to be the leaders in their professions. Following his great passion for VICA he was promoted to VICA State Director from 11/16/1994 to 10/31/1999, where he facilitated the successful careers of thousands of students. Larry took a promotion to the Correctional Education Director of the Luther Luckett Correctional Facility. During his time as a director he focused on educational improvements at Luther Luckett, KCIW and KRS programs. Following this he went to Jefferson Community College as the Career Transition Director. He retired from this position and following a short break in service, he became the SkillsUSA KY state director from 11/1/2012 to 1/1/2018. He was lucky enough to return to his passion of helping the students of SkillsUSA KY before permanent retirement.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mildred Johnson; his brother, Ralph Johnson; and his sister, Barbara Thomas.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Dee Dee Johnson; daughter, Deynese Evans (Tommy); son, L.J. Johnson (Cara); brother, Harold Johnson (Carolyn); grandchildren, Ty, Reagan, Eli, Piper, Grayson and Kennedy; and a host of relatives and many, many friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown) and also on Friday October 30th from 10 to 11 am at Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299. A celebration of Larry's life will follow at 11 am at Chapel in the Woods, with burial to follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to SkillsUSA KY, Office of Career and Technical Education, Kentucky Department of Education, 300 Sower Blvd, 5th Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.