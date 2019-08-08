Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Resources
Larry S. Flowers


1960 - 2019
Larry S. Flowers Obituary
Larry S. Flowers

Taylorsville - Mr. Larry Stephen Flowers, age 58, of Taylorsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Mr. Flowers was born in Louisville, KY on November 11, 1960 to the late Donald Fred and Norma Jean Flowers. He was a professional electrician for 37 years serving at Henderson Electric Company and Ford Motor Company. He was a proud member of both IBEW Local 369 and UAW Local 862. He loved his boats, spending time at Nolin Lake and making sure his cars and trucks were always clean. More than anything, he loved his boys and his family.

Other than his parents, those preceding him in death are, his son, Caydan Michael Flowers and brothers, Danny Richard Flowers and Michael Allen Flowers. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Michele Russell Flowers; his twin sons, Landan Coleman Flowers and Braydan Stephen Flowers; brother, Donnie Flowers (Kathy); nieces, Julie Doane and Amanda Russell; nephews, Brandan Flowers (Sara), Andrew Flowers and Michael Russell; 1 great-niece; 2 great-nephews; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital NICU, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Institute (Nashville, TN). www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
