Larry Steinrock
Louisville - Larry A. Steinrock, 70, artist, received his resurrected body on August 19, 2020, to join with his father, Edgar.
Left to celebrate his life are his wife, Terry Lynn; mother, Marie; brother, Terry (Pat); proud to call him his son, Zechariah Jackson; daughter-in-law, Lillian; grandson, Alexander Mour; granddaughter, Johanna Lee Christine Jackson; closest cousins, Jerry Reiss and Rick Steinrock; best friend of 52 years, Tim Smith (Smith & Wesson); close friends, Lew and Charlotte Newton and the congregation of Crossroads Christian Church of St. Matthews.
Larry was loved by many dear dear friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His service will be at noon, Wednesday, August 26, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 2-7 pm, Tuesday, at Highlands Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Crossroads Christian Church of St. Matthews or a charity of your choice
.
