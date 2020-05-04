Larry T Clemons



On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Larry T Clemons, loving son and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 62. Larry was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He moved to South Florida after attending college at UK, (eternal UK Wildcat fan) later moving to Panama City. His devotion to art and the artists endeared him to the hearts of all who knew him. His loving kindness, his smile and compassion made him an instant friend.



Larry was preceded in death by dad George Whitman, aunt and uncle Maxine and Rock Roberts, uncle Roy Hardaway, uncle Albert Clemons, and cat Breeze. He is survived by mother Ann Miller and Bob; father Tom Clemons; dog Reefy, cat Bay Bay; Siblings: Candy Hardesty, Donna Cole, Tammy Kotaska, Gabrielle Combs, Lance Whitman, Karen Morris, John Whitman, Beth Skove, Jeff Whitman; his niece and nephews Donnie Jones, Christopher Jones, Jill Lynes , Elliott Hardesty, Quinton Hardesty, Clay Hardesty.



His family loved him dearly, and although they each feel a hole in their lives, they know he is in a peaceful place. Larry can be remembered best by each of us furthering his core beliefs of peace and love. When you see an unusual piece of art, or two people of diverse backgrounds sharing their love, or simply a sunrise or sunset over the water, remember Larry. A celebration of his life is planned in Louisville in the near future.









