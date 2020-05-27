Larry Taylor
1937 - 2020
Larry Taylor

Louisville - Larry D. Taylor, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Lawrence was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Larry was born on November 26, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lawrence and Edna Taylor. He is preceded in death by his Parents.

Larry is survived by his loving Wife of 48 years, Nancy Taylor, Sons, Thomas Edward (Patricia) Taylor, Mark Daniel Taylor (Tracey), Brother, Ronald Lee Taylor, Grandchildren, Caitlyn Brianna Taylor, Paige Danielle Taylor, and Reese Matthew Taylor, Nephew, Ronald Taylor, Nieces, Kathy Brockman and Jennifer Davis.

Visitation and service will be private. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Larry's memory be made to The WHAS Crusade For Children.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
