Larry Taylor
Louisville - Larry D. Taylor, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Lawrence was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Larry was born on November 26, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lawrence and Edna Taylor. He is preceded in death by his Parents.
Larry is survived by his loving Wife of 48 years, Nancy Taylor, Sons, Thomas Edward (Patricia) Taylor, Mark Daniel Taylor (Tracey), Brother, Ronald Lee Taylor, Grandchildren, Caitlyn Brianna Taylor, Paige Danielle Taylor, and Reese Matthew Taylor, Nephew, Ronald Taylor, Nieces, Kathy Brockman and Jennifer Davis.
Visitation and service will be private. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Larry's memory be made to The WHAS Crusade For Children.
