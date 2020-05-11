Larry Tyler Aaron
Fisherville - Larry Tyler Aaron, 84, of Fisherville passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on May 11, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY, September 8, 1935 to the late Tyler and Pearl Mae Holt Aaron.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eastwood. He was an avid University of Kentucky Fan. Larry was employed with Sears and Roebuck as an auto mechanic for almost 30 years.
Larry was married to the love of his life, Audrey Kathryn "Kay" Aaron for 51 years. He was blessed with two daughters, Peggy Anderson (Mark); Deborah Lynch (Bryan); four grandsons, Kevin and Nicholas Anderson; Bryan, Jr., Andrew Lynch, a granddaughter, Jessica Lynch; and eight great-grandsons, Anthony; Luke; Caleb; Noah; Eli; Titus; Jacob; and Matthew. Each one held a special place in his heart and he will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. For those who wish to view the funeral, the service will be offered by livestream on the Ratterman Brothers East Louisville Facebook page. A link will be provided on Larry's obituary page under Upcoming Events at www.RattermanBrothers.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Larry to Hosparus of Louisville or to the First Baptist Church of Eastwood.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.