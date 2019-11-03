|
Larry W. "Mooch" Arnold
Brooks - Mr. Larry Wayne "Mooch" Arnold, age 73, of Brooks, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mr. Arnold was born in Bullitt County, KY on August 19, 1946 to the late Elmer Justin and Ada Marie Arnold. He was a faithful member of Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed by Gamble Bros., General Electric, Wood Mosei, KY Hardwood Flooring and maintenance for Whatever It Takes Transmission Parts.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his sister, Shirley Atherton; brother, Eddie Arnold and nephew, Darrell Atherton, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 52 years, Brenda Joyce Arnold; daughter, Renee Thompson; grandson, Shane Thompson; sister, Mildred Riggs (Andy); brothers, David Arnold (Cat), James Arnold (Linda) and Arthur Arnold (Dorothy); 14 nieces and nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019