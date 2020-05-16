Larry Ward
Madison - Mr. Larry G. Ward, age 76, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on October 23, 1943 in Bethlehem, Kentucky. He was the loving son of Vernon and Hettie James Ward. He was raised in Eminence, Kentucky and graduated school there. He was first united in marriage to Patty Wilson in 1962. This union was blessed with a son, Richard and a daughter, Bonnie. He worked early in life as a general manager for McDonalds Restaurants in Shively, Kentucky. On September 27, 1995 Larry was united in marriage to Janet Irene Skaggs in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry retired from AAFES and worked as a general manager setting up Burger King Restaurants in Germany and North Dakota and other areas. He was raised in the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, watching sports especially UK and being with his family. He had resided in Madison the past 14 years. Larry died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Survivors, Bonnie Lynn Harville and her husband, Lewis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his loving son, Richard "Buddy" G. Ward and his wife, Anita of Smyrna, Tennessee; his step sons, Michael W. Jensen and his wife, Janie of Ormond Beach, Florida, Richard Thomas "Rick' Jensen of Radcliff, Kentucky, Rory Scott Jensen of Madison, Indiana; his grandchildren, Travis Oldfield, Jennifer Michelle Jensen, Skylar Morgan Jensen, and Juanita Jensen; 2-great grandchildren and one on the way; his sisters, Judy Neal and her husband, Gene of New Castle, Indiana, Faye Courtney of New Castle, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by father, Vernon Ward, mother, Hettie James Ward Roberts, wife, Janet Irene Skaggs Ward, died May 3, 2007, wife, Patty Wilson Ward, died September 11, 2014. Funeral services Monday, May 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment Springdale Cemetery Madison, Indiana. Visitation, Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's from Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Madison - Mr. Larry G. Ward, age 76, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on October 23, 1943 in Bethlehem, Kentucky. He was the loving son of Vernon and Hettie James Ward. He was raised in Eminence, Kentucky and graduated school there. He was first united in marriage to Patty Wilson in 1962. This union was blessed with a son, Richard and a daughter, Bonnie. He worked early in life as a general manager for McDonalds Restaurants in Shively, Kentucky. On September 27, 1995 Larry was united in marriage to Janet Irene Skaggs in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry retired from AAFES and worked as a general manager setting up Burger King Restaurants in Germany and North Dakota and other areas. He was raised in the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, watching sports especially UK and being with his family. He had resided in Madison the past 14 years. Larry died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Survivors, Bonnie Lynn Harville and her husband, Lewis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his loving son, Richard "Buddy" G. Ward and his wife, Anita of Smyrna, Tennessee; his step sons, Michael W. Jensen and his wife, Janie of Ormond Beach, Florida, Richard Thomas "Rick' Jensen of Radcliff, Kentucky, Rory Scott Jensen of Madison, Indiana; his grandchildren, Travis Oldfield, Jennifer Michelle Jensen, Skylar Morgan Jensen, and Juanita Jensen; 2-great grandchildren and one on the way; his sisters, Judy Neal and her husband, Gene of New Castle, Indiana, Faye Courtney of New Castle, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by father, Vernon Ward, mother, Hettie James Ward Roberts, wife, Janet Irene Skaggs Ward, died May 3, 2007, wife, Patty Wilson Ward, died September 11, 2014. Funeral services Monday, May 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment Springdale Cemetery Madison, Indiana. Visitation, Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's from Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.