Larry Wayne Shields


1948 - 2020
Larry Wayne Shields Obituary
Larry Wayne Shields

Coxs Creek - 72, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 12, 1948 in Marion County to the late Manson and Mildred Adkins Shields. Larry was a retired employee of General Electric, and was a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge #57 F&AM and Chaplin Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue Meredith Shields, his sister, Patsy (Ricky) Chesser of Chaplin, his brother, Mike (Darlene) Shields of Chaplin, 3 nephews, David Shields, Michael Shields and Eric Chesser, 2 step-daughters, Joetta (Tim) Stillwell of Oakboro, NC., Susan Hester of Shepherdsville, as well as 4 step-grandsons.

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Shields will be private. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
