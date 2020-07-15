Larry Wayne WalkerLouisville - Larry Wayne Walker age 79 of Louisville, KY passed from this life to the next on July 12, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville, KY.He was born on May 11, 1941 to Carl and Inez (Paul) Walker in Albion, IL. He married Nylene Rutledge on November 21, 1971 in Crestwood, KY.Larry was a factory worker for General Electric. He was a Louisville Cardinal Fan; he was known as a Happy Go Lucky guy who enjoyed people and life.He is survived by his wife, Nylene, one sister, Betty (Leroy) Moore, one sister-in-law Norene Corder and several nieces and nephews.Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Steve.A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m at Bethel Cemetery in Ellery IL.Memorials may be made to the Bethel Cemetery and envelopes will be available at the service.Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family atIngram-Meridith Funeral Home of Albion is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.