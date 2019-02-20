Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Webb


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Webb Obituary
Larry Webb

Shepherdsville - Mr. Larry Allen Webb, age 68, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019. Mr. Webb was born on February 1, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Jesse and Wanda (Kincade) Webb. Mr. Webb retired from General Electric after 36 years of service and was a Baptist by faith. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and his friend and father figure, Jim Presson. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 49 1/2 years, Terrie Webb; children, Kelly Jo Puckett (Charles) and James Allen Webb; grandchildren, Lane, Angel and Klara; sisters, Debbie Crawford and Anita Dillander (Lonnie); and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1-8 pm and Saturday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now