Larry Webb
Shepherdsville - Mr. Larry Allen Webb, age 68, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019. Mr. Webb was born on February 1, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Jesse and Wanda (Kincade) Webb. Mr. Webb retired from General Electric after 36 years of service and was a Baptist by faith. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and his friend and father figure, Jim Presson. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 49 1/2 years, Terrie Webb; children, Kelly Jo Puckett (Charles) and James Allen Webb; grandchildren, Lane, Angel and Klara; sisters, Debbie Crawford and Anita Dillander (Lonnie); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1-8 pm and Saturday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019