Larry Westfall

Larry WestfallLouisville - Larry R Westfall , 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Larry enjoyed fishing, drag racing, horse racing, countless friends and Ocala Florida heat. He also enjoyed being behind the wheel of his truck. "Its all worth it when your having FUN" - LarryBorn on April 19, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Nufer Westfall.Larry is survived by his loving family, Barbara "Bobbie" Westfall, Daughters, Kelly (Michael) Anderson and Lee Ann (Shane) Allen and Son, Lanny (Dee Dee) Westfall; A proud grandfather of eight wonderful grandchildren.The family will host a celebration of Larry's life at a later date.Please share a special memory for the family in the share memories portion.