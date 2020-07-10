1/1
Larry Westfall
Larry Westfall

Louisville - Larry R Westfall , 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Larry enjoyed fishing, drag racing, horse racing, countless friends and Ocala Florida heat. He also enjoyed being behind the wheel of his truck. "Its all worth it when your having FUN" - Larry

Born on April 19, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Nufer Westfall.

Larry is survived by his loving family, Barbara "Bobbie" Westfall, Daughters, Kelly (Michael) Anderson and Lee Ann (Shane) Allen and Son, Lanny (Dee Dee) Westfall; A proud grandfather of eight wonderful grandchildren.

The family will host a celebration of Larry's life at a later date.

Please share a special memory for the family in the share memories portion.






Published in Courier-Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 9, 2020
Larry was a kind humble and generous friend to everyone he ever met-I will miss him every day until we meet again at the racetrack in the sky!
David Schneck
Friend
