Larry Wm. "LJ" Johnston
Louisville,Ky - Larry Wm. "LJ" Johnston, 70, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Baptist Healthcare Louisville with his family by his side.
He was born January 22, 1949 in Louisville, a son of the late William H. Johnston and Mary Allene Watson Johnston.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Butler High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He was the owner of W.H. Johnston Distributing Co., Inc. after taking over the family business
Larry was a wonderful husband, an amazing dad and a special "LJ" to his grandsons. He was a longtime member of Wildwood Country Club, where you could frequently catch him on the golf course or the patio and occasionally the pool with his golf socks still on. He also enjoyed a good game of cards and an occasional gin and tonic.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon Ercelle (Coleman) Johnston; daughter, Abby Bailey and her husband, Brian; son, Nick Johnston; two grandsons, Coleman and Dalton Bailey; sister, Pat Cramer and numerous friends, far and wide.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held, in lieu of a service, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Wildwood Country Club, 5000 Bardstown Road, Louisville 40291. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019