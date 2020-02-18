|
|
LaShonate "Tae" Davidson
Louisville - 42, passed away February 17, 2020.
She was a Jehovah Witness.
Survivors include her husband; Rickey Davidson, 2 children; Terrance Towns, Jr. and Ricki Davidson, her parents; Debbie and Boa Comer, 2 siblings; Tywana Hinkston (Anthony) and Bryan Comer (Sharina) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 2 pm Saturday at Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses (Shively), 3500 Peleske Drive, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 5-8 pm Friday at G. C. Williams.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020