Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Latonya R. Bradley Obituary
Latonya R. Bradley

Louisville - 39, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was employed with Humana and graduate from Southern High School Class of 1998.

She is survived by her son, Fred D. Leach; mother, Anita Swan (James);

father, James Bradley Jr.; sister, Tiffney Bradley; one niece; one nephew.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Funeral: 11am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
