Laura Beach Schuetze
Louisville - Laura Beach Schuetze, 39, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Laura graduated from Oberlin College in 2004 with degrees in History and Women's Studies. Later in 2014, she earned a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Hawaii. As a licensed MSSW, she was employed by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as a deaf services counselor.
She is survived by her parents Audrey and William, her oldest brother Tyson, his wife Erin, and their daughters Margot and Scarlett, whom she adored. Also she is survived by her little brother Craig, and his girlfriend Amanda Schamel. Her only surviving grandparent is Duane Beach. She is also survived by two lifelong close friends, Sarah Kuhn and Eliza Steinbock.
Like the mosaics she crafted, her life was a collection of artistic and adventurous expressions, which she generously shared with those she loved. Laura was a caring and giving woman who was passionate about social justice and equality.
To honor her memory, donations may be made to any of the following:Fairness Campaign at www.fairness.org, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org, Up for Women and Children at www.uplouisville.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019