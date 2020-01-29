Services
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Laura "Tim" (Timmons) Close


1943 - 2020
Laura "Tim" (Timmons) Close Obituary
Laura "Tim" (Timmons) Close

Louisville - 76, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at U of L Sts. Mary and Elizabeth surrounded by her family.

Born November 27, 1943 in Fleming, KY. She was retired Co-Owner of Golden Touch Florist in Brandenburg, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Maude Timmons; and daughter, Robyn Northcutt.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis Close; son, Jeffery Close (Vanessa); daughter-in-law, Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Christina Elder (Jake), Josh Northcutt (Brittany), and Jennifer Smallwood; half-sister, Melody Timmons; half-brothers, Terry and Joey Timmons; and eight great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Owen. Burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
