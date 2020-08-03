Laura Crouch Mason
LaGrange - Laura Crouch Mason, 54, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.
She was born to the late William C and Joyce (Tallman) Crouch on October 30, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Laura was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Left to cherish the memory of Laura are her husband of 33 years; Mike Mason, children; Courtney Combs (Wesley), Brandon Mason (Brittany), Tyler Lee Mason (Amber) and Caitlynn Joyce Mason, grandchildren; Jackson Combs, Charlie Combs, Dylan Combs, Presley Roeckel and Iris Mason, brother; William Martin Crouch (Melissa), extended family and friends.
A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home from 4-8pm.
Memorial donations can be made in Laura's name to American Cancer Society
