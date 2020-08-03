1/1
Laura Crouch Mason
1965 - 2020
Laura Crouch Mason

LaGrange - Laura Crouch Mason, 54, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born to the late William C and Joyce (Tallman) Crouch on October 30, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Laura was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Left to cherish the memory of Laura are her husband of 33 years; Mike Mason, children; Courtney Combs (Wesley), Brandon Mason (Brittany), Tyler Lee Mason (Amber) and Caitlynn Joyce Mason, grandchildren; Jackson Combs, Charlie Combs, Dylan Combs, Presley Roeckel and Iris Mason, brother; William Martin Crouch (Melissa), extended family and friends.

A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home from 4-8pm.

Memorial donations can be made in Laura's name to American Cancer Society.

Please leave your online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
