Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N Street Miss. Bapt. Church
2914 S. 6th St.
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
N Street Miss. Bapt. Church
2914 S. 6th St.
Laura E. Irvin Gardner Obituary
Laura E. Irvin Gardner

Louisville - 67, passed away Tues. April 30, 2019 in High Point N.C. Survivors: husband, Harold Gardner, Sr.; sons, Terrence Griffith, Harold Gardner, Jr. (Stephanie), Ricardo Gardner, Jesse Gardner and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Fri. 6-8 P.M. Service: Sat. 11 A.M. Both services will be held at N Street Miss. Bapt. Church, 2914 S. 6th St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
