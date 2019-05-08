|
Laura E. Irvin Gardner
Louisville - 67, passed away Tues. April 30, 2019 in High Point N.C. Survivors: husband, Harold Gardner, Sr.; sons, Terrence Griffith, Harold Gardner, Jr. (Stephanie), Ricardo Gardner, Jesse Gardner and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Fri. 6-8 P.M. Service: Sat. 11 A.M. Both services will be held at N Street Miss. Bapt. Church, 2914 S. 6th St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019